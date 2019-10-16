Customers evacuate Roosters for short time

On Wednesday afternoon, the Washington Fire Department responded to Roosters to help with a matter that evacuated the restaurant for a short time.

Roosters is located at 120 Crossing Drive in Washington Court House.

According to WFD Lt. Butch Williamson, there was no fire although there were smoke and heat. The exact cause was unknown although the department believed the cause to be related to the Roosters HVAC unit.

Williamson explained that upon the fire department’s arrival, the individuals who had been inside the restaurant had already been evacuated by staff.

A manager who was working at the time explained there are certain policies to help keep people safe in different situations and that the individuals were evacuated from the restaurant per those policies.

Someone was called to fix the HVAC unit and the restaurant was reopened by dinner time.

“They were on the phone with people to work on it while we were out there,” said Williamson.

