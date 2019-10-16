Medicaid transportation bids discussed

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, Faye Williamson, the director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), was authorized to receive bids on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

The bids are for Medicaid transportation services which are to be provided to eligible people who are served by the FCDJFS. The contract period for the transportation bids will run from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

Also during the meeting was the adoption of a resolution. The resolution came at the request of Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

This resolution declared a Smith & Wesson M & P 40 Caliber, along with a uniform set (including the gun belt and insignia), as surplus property to be retired to Sgt. Todd Oesterle. Oesterle retired from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office as of Oct. 1 of this year.

A second resolution was adopted which designates county commissioner Tony Anderson as the official voting representative of Fayette County and commissioner James Garland as the alternate voting representative. These are determined in order to comply with regulations of the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio. This resolution replaces an older one in which commissioner Dan Dean was designated as the alternate.

The chairman, Anderson, was authorized to accept a proposal that was presented by Brandstetter Carroll Inc. The proposal is to complete an aeronautical survey which was requested by the Federal Aviation Administration. The cost is set at $57,000 but is eligible for reimbursement.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

