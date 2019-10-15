‘Dragons’ vs. ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ flag football this Saturday

The Fayette County Dragons — a local Special Olympics team — will once again face local first responders in flag football and the two teams will meet at the Miami Trace High School Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium this Saturday evening.

The Fayette County Dragons flag football season is underway and in an effort to prepare the team for the rest of the season, the local first responders team — “Guns N’ Hoses” — will play a flag football game against the Dragons this Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We would just like to continue seeing the amazing support this community has given to the Dragons year after year and this will be a chance for the community to see the Division I State Champion Dragons in action against the local first responders,” Fayette County Special Olympics Coordinator Tim Stewart. “The weather is supposed to be beautiful, so come on out for a fun-filled evening.”

During the game Stewart said concessions will be available and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

According to Stewart, the Dragons are currently undefeated since the beginning of last season and he is expecting them to take another state title this year. As long as the season continues to progress as well as it has so far, the team will soon travel to Nippert Stadium on the campus of the University of Cincinnati and then onto the state championship at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“This is the third year for the program, and we ended up third place in our first year and winning it all last year,” Stewart said. “I really believe we will win another state title this year, and so far over this season and last season we haven’t lost a game.”

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Special Olympics Coordinator Tim Stewart.

