Beer Tray Relay to be featured Saturday

Organizer Dan Stahl recently said competitors are still needed for Fayette County Oktoberfest’s first Beer Tray Relay event this Saturday at 7 p.m. Entrants will carry a waiter’s tray with filled cups (of water as beer gets too sticky) through an obstacle course. Best time and least spillage will determine the winner and bragging rights for being “less off-balance than the competition.” The event will be held this Saturday on the grounds of St. Colman Parish in downtown Washington Court House where a selection of German draft beers will be available to competitors and spectators alike. Entry forms are available on Facebook at “Oktoberfest.WCH” or by request from Oktoberfest.WCH@gmail.com. Pictured is a previous Beer Tray Relay event.

