Oktoberfest returns Oct. 18, 19 at St. Colman

The annual Oktoberfest will return this week to St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with festive attractions and delicious food.

The expanded Fayette County Oktoberfest will take place on the grounds of St. Colman church in downtown Washington Court House on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19.

“Our Oktoberfest celebration started a few years ago as a small party built around a charity raffle,” event chair, Dan Stahl said. “We had a few people from the broader community who expressed interest and we’ve grown from there. As our name suggests, the Fayette County Oktoberfest at St. Colman Parish is open to the general public. We hope that folks will come out and enjoy our competitions as participants or spectators. We’ll have plenty of food, beverages, and German music for those who just want to pass a pleasant evening as well.”

First up for the weekend is an OSU Watch Party on Friday, Oct. 18 beginning at 6 p.m. Stahl noted that the committee had intended to project the OSU game as usual during Saturday night’s festivities. With the Buckeyes’ change to a Friday night game, it seemed natural to add the watch party as an Oktoberfest preview.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. with an array of expanded events. New attractions this year include a cornhole tournament, a “Dachshund Dash,” a “Beer Tray Relay,” and a yodeling competition. Entry information is available on the Fayette County Oktoberfest Facebook page at “Oktoberfest.WCH” or by contacting Oktoberfest.WCH@gmail.com.

According to the Dachshund Dash organizer, this event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there is no charge to enter. Prizes will be given to the top five winners.

Live Oktoberfest music will also be featured, including Chris Weiss and Bill Antoniak’s “Polka Heroes” on the Main Stage throughout the evening on Saturday.

The event is free and the public is invited to come out and join in the “Gemuetlichkeit.” Food and beverage are available for purchase with an array of traditional German beverages being offered. The event also features a large charity raffle, and expect some stein hoisting competition or other such challenge to break out as well.

“Probably an Alpenhorn solo, too,” Stahl said. “All net proceeds of the event go to local charities. Everyone is invited to come out, have fun, and enjoy Fayette County’s own version of Oktoberfest.”

Submitted article