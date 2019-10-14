Jeff Fall Fest held over weekend

The 2019 Jeffersonville Fall Festival was held Saturday with a day full of attractions and a parade to close out the evening. Various kids participated during the event and even took time to be a part of the parade with their costumes during the evening.
