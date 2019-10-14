Two face charges following pursuit

Two Dayton men who allegedly fled from Washington C.H. police officers are facing charges after suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine were found inside and near the suspects’ vehicle.

On Thursday just after midnight, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer saw a vehicle heading southbound on South North Street near Fourth Street that did not have any visible rear lights, according to reports. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop by using his overhead lights, but the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle traveled northbound on South Fayette Street at a slow pace at first, and then the driver, later identified as Keenan D. Lee, rapidly accelerated, reports said. As the police cruiser pursued, the vehicle ran a posted stop sign on South Fayette Street at East Elm Street and continued northbound at greater speeds. The vehicle then turned eastbound on East East Street while running a red light at the intersection, it ran a red light from East East Street onto South North Street, and once on South North Street, rapidly accelerated southbound.

The officer estimated that the vehicle was reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the posted stop sign on South North at East Elm. The vehicle finally approached a dead end near Sixth Street, and Lee fled from the vehicle on foot — running eastbound through backyards.

Prior to fleeing, Lee allegedly put the car into reverse and it was heading toward the officer. “I positioned my vehicle to take the impact of the vehicle to prevent the possibility of it damaging persons or property,” the report states. “The vehicle then collided with mine, causing minor damage to both vehicles.”

As the officer exited his patrol car to chase Lee, he saw the male passenger, identified as Davion L. Carson, exit the vehicle just after the crash. Carson complied with orders and was detained, reports said.

A short time later, other officers found Lee in a backyard a few houses away from where he had started running. He was subsequently arrested, and empty baggies were allegedly located near him.

During the police inventory of the vehicle, suspected drugs were located tucked between the center console and the passenger seat. There was allegedly an unknown white substance observed on the passenger side floorboard. Officers then retraced the route of the pursuit and located several baggies of suspected drugs in the roadway.

Four baggies of suspected narcotics were found on South North Street, a baggie of crack cocaine was located on South North Street at Fourth Street, a baggie of white powder was located on South North Street, and a baggie of meth and a baggie of white powder were found on South North Street at Cherry Street, according to reports.

Because Carson, 25, had been in the passenger seat and all of the narcotics were located on that side of the road, he was arrested. He was charged with first-degree felony trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony possession of drugs, second-degree felony possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and a seat belt violation.

Lee, 27, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply, leaving the scene, a seat belt violation, a non-compliance suspension, a window tint violation, and improper backing.

Carson is being held on a $160,000 bond in the Fayette County Jail. Lee has bonded out of jail.

