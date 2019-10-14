Scenes from the 2019 Jeffersonville Fall Fest

The 2019 Jeffersonville Fall Festival was held over the weekend with kids’ crafts, face painting, vendors, food and even an evening parade.
The Miami Trace Marching Band took part in the parade around Jeffersonville Saturday while in costume.
First responders with the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS also participated in the parade.
