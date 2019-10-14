Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 13

Leslie M. Harrell, 52, 524 Carolyn Road, OVI, OVI per se, speed.

Israel P. Woofter, 42, 1143 S. Elm St., unlawful restraint (third-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 12

Johnson A. Smith, 23, Middletown, window tint violation, OVI, OVI per se.

Keith Lyons, 44, Greenfield, disorderly conduct.

Brenda S. Mickle, 66, 1012 Gregg St., speed 43/25.

Chrystal L. Shadley, 34, 841 Pin Oak Plaza, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Oct. 11

Adam P. Vanslyke, 37, 810 Maple St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Anthony E.P. Gray, 37, 1123 Clemson Plaza, non-compliance suspension.

Michael A. Lawrence, 35, 602 Peabody Ave., warrant – aggravated menacing.

Tricia A. Wiseman, 38, Jeffersonville, OVI suspension, 12-point suspension.

Kristin L. Morris, 34, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Heather R. Harshberger, 27, 1152 Commons Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Oct. 10

Keenan D. Lee, 27, Dayton, non-compliance suspension, window tint, lights required, improper backing, leaving the scene, seat belt violation (driver), failure to comply (third-degree felony).

Davion L. Carson, 25, Dayton, seat belt violation (passenger), trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (second-degree felony), trafficking in drugs (first-degree felony), possession of drugs (first-degree felony), tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

Alyssa M. Roark, 31, 732 E. Market St., traffic control device violation.

Oct. 9

Virgil E. Winlard Jr., 51, Bainbridge, stop for school bus violation.

Timothy S. Eggleton, 43, South Solon, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Paul D. Myers II, 39, at large in Washington C.H., aggravated menacing.

Stephen T. Clark, 36, 805 E. Temple St., red light violation.