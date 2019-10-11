Number of fire response calls up from last year

At Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting, city manager Joe Denen shared with council members that the number of response calls to the Washington Fire Department has increased since this same time last year.

The numbers being up “is not necessarily good news,” said Denen. “But fire’s been doing an excellent job. FD’s made significant efforts this year with education and inspections.”

The fire department recently held an open house in which several safety activities for all ages were provided.

“In particular, we were able to engage a lot of young kids in a very positive way with the fire department,” explained Denen. “That benefits education issues, also benefits in the safety aspect.”

Denen explained during the meeting that brush collections continue. Those who want their brush collected, such as trimmed trees and vegetation, should call the city service department at 740-636-2380.

During the meeting, three resolutions were placed on second reading and were then adopted. There were five resolutions placed on first reading. There were no ordinances discussed.

As previously reported, ordinances and resolutions are two different types of legislation. The first time legislation is seen and approved by council it is placed on a first reading, the second time on a second reading and the third time on a third reading. Adoption of new legislation can occur once ordinances are placed on the third reading and resolutions are placed on the second reading.

Two of the resolutions that were adopted confirms Denen’s reappointment of both George Shoemaker and Brenda Caudill to the tree committee for terms that end on Dec. 31 of 2023.

The third resolution that was adopted authorizes Denen or his designee to accept a bid and enter into a contract with Dugan & Meyers for improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The amount of the contract should not go above $51,581,000.

During a previous council meeting, several of the council members discussed the project. According to their discussions, there have been several meetings with and various concerns voiced by the Ohio EPA regarding the current state of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

As previously reported, the funding for the project will mostly come from a loan. There are some grants and special financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority that will be utilized as well, according to Denen.

Of the five resolutions placed on first reading, four of them would confirm the reappointment of several members to the Carnegie Public Library Board of Trustees for terms ending on Dec. 31 of 2023 as long as those resolutions pass. Those members are Mary Lorane Davis, William Harris, Jean Ann Davis and Marge Hall.

The last resolution placed on first reading, if passed, would authorize Denen to enter into a cooperative agreement with the director of transportation of Ohio. This agreement would essentially allow the state to carry out a bridge inspection program which checks for various safety measures and potential concerns.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. They are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. The public is welcome to attend and may sign up to speak before the council.

