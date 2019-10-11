‘Concerts in a Country Church’ this Sunday

The music series “Concerts in a Country Church” — now in its seventh season — will perform this Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. with its program at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H.

Consisting of a choir made up of members of the St. Colman Choir, guests from Washington High School and former choir members, as well as an orchestra representing 10 different Ohio counties and including strings, harp, winds, brass and tympani, members of this group meet every week for rehearsals as they prepare for several programs throughout the 2019-20 season.

The choir rehearses for these concerts beginning in January and — in some cases — even earlier than that. Preparation has to be added onto the regular Sunday and Holy Day duties the choir performs.

According to Craig Jaynes, music director and conductor, the selections this Sunday include John Rutter’s Requiem, a modern, ravishing and moving setting of the ancient words of a ‘Requiem’ by the 20th century’s most successful choral composer.

Additionally, Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria will also be performed, “The baroque setting of Christianity’s oldest hymn that has served as the model for all the rest,” Jaynes said.

“This music gets at the heart of where we really live,” Jaynes said. “If you’ve ever lost a loved one or experienced a moment of great joy and thanksgiving, this music will speak to you. The Requiem is an extraordinary expression of grief but it is in the middle of a statement of great hopefulness and wonder and it has tunes you will never forget. The Gloria is, of course, the first Christmas carol (‘Glory to God’) and it is an extended statement of great human celebration. You will think you know it even if you’ve never heard it before.”

Individual tickets for this program only may also be purchased at the door prior to the program for $15, provided seats are available. Additionally, season tickets in the reserved section for the program, plus the Sonic Splendor program on April 26 in 2020, are $25 and may be purchased at the door when they open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We are indeed fortunate to have one of the best acoustics for performing serious music that I’ve ever worked in,” Jaynes said. “In this room, you are simply surrounded with the sound and it has the effect of touching all of the senses during performance. There is nothing quite like it and it has to be experienced to be believed. I can guarantee that your soul will be touched to the core by this music.”

