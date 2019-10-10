‘Partners in Pink’ program expands services

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation recently announced that, due to generous donations of businesses within the community, support services to breast cancer patients and survivors are being expanded.

Breast cancer patients and breast cancer survivors are eligible for pampering and support to help them in their healing. Services provided offer comfort to breast cancer patients and survivors in the form of relaxing massages from Serene Spaces, and yoga or meditation classes through Indigo Roots Studios. Newly added to the list of services are head coverings – wigs, turbans and scarves – as well as microblading, provided by Trends Downtown on Court.

“Everything being offered to patients is meant to help promote healing and reduce some of the stress from being faced with a diagnosis like this,” said Whitney Gentry, FCMH Foundation director. “A year ago, we just offered meditation, massage and yoga for breast cancer patients and survivors. Now we have added the wigs, head coverings, scarves, turbans and microblading. These can help give the women some of their confidence back. It’s been a great community partnership.”

Research in breast cancer patients has shown that yoga may be helpful in reducing fatigue, reducing stress and improving sleep, quality of life and physical functioning.

“We have a lot of support in the community for this program, most notably is Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville’s PinkStyle Savings Cards and the Great Oaks/Miami Trace FFA through their Paint the Town Pink t-shirts and walk,” said Gentry. “Other supporting businesses are Donatos Pizza, Hay’s Auto & Tire, ERA Martin & Associates and Qualitee Design Sportswear. It is through the generosity of the community supporting these businesses with their fundraisers that we are able to offer more support to the patients and survivors.”

Gentry points out that participants do not have to be patients of FCMH or the Women’s Wellness Center in order to receive support. Full details and applications are available at the FCMH Foundation office, Serene Spaces, Trends Downtown on Court and Indigo Roots Studio. Completed applications should be submitted to the FCMH Foundation office, after which time the participant will receive vouchers for services.

The program is for current breast cancer patients or breast cancer survivors. Survivors must apply within 24 months of the last treatment.

“They do not have to be a patient of Fayette County Memorial Hospital to apply, they just need to be a resident of Fayette County,” said Gentry. “We also have people who do not live in Fayette County but are patients at our hospital. You either have to be a patient at FCMH or live in Fayette County to qualify.”

Funds from Partners in Pink, a program that began in 2012 with a grant from the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, also help pay for mammograms and ultrasounds for women in need.

“One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. It is estimated that there will be 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 62,930 cases of non-invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women in the United States this year,” said Gentry.

Gentry said, “Miami Trace Local Schools have been a supporter of Partners in Pink all along with their Paint the Town Pink t-shirts that are different every year. They sell a lot of t-shirts.”

Join Miami Trace FFA for the Paint the Town Pink Walk this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the FCMH Medical Arts Building 2. There is no fee to participate, however t-shirts will be available for purchase for $10. Proceeds from the t-shirt sales benefit the Partners in Pink program.

The annual McBreak for Breakfast event, sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County, was also recently held.

“They gave away close to 250 bagged breakfasts in an hour and raised just over $850 dollars,” Gentry said. “That was great and we appreciate the support of McDonald’s.”

Gentry added, “Since this program began in 2012, we are still very fortunate to have local support for our breast cancer patients and survivors, so we have been able to continue what was started by paying for mammograms and ultra-sounds for women in need. We greatly appreciate the support from everybody in the community and the businesses and individuals that support the project. They’re making a positive impact on our patients’ lives.”

Pictured is a previous Girls Night Out event at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Miami Trace FFA students recently participated in the McBreak for Breakfast event.