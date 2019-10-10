‘McBreak for Breakfast’ held recently

The Washington Blue Lion cheerleaders volunteered and helped to raise $865 for the Partners in Pink fund as well assisted with passing out 250 bagged breakfasts in an hour.
Breast cancer information was also given out during the morning breakfast rush.
The annual McBreak for Breakfast was held recently, sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County.
