Historical items shared at latest Genealogical Society meeting

The regular meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society was held Monday, Sept. 18 with members sharing historical family pictures, old family Bibles and records, and family heirlooms during a “Show and Tell” program. Among those items shared were a Victorian style picture album from the late 1800s to early 1900s, an antique doll, a farm records book from a Fayette County farm dated to the 1800s, land records of Fayette County from the 1800s, and family Bibles with several generations of Fayette Countians spanning the past 200 years.

One picture shared by Society member Phil French was of his grandfather, Webber French, who taught school in Jeffersonville right at the beginning of the 20th century. Webber French is pictured with the school children in front of the school bus. Phil told the group that his grandfather not only taught at Jeffersonville, but he helped get the children to school by driving the pictured bus that he owned. Phil said that his grandfather Webber had bought the bus from a company that had operated in Greenfield, Ohio at the time. The picture was taken some time around 1904 and the old Jeffersonville Elementary School is in the background which has since been torn down.

Members and the public are welcome to attend the next meeting of Fayette County Genealogical Society, when Kelli Bergheimer, DNA expert from Powell, Ohio, will once again return as the presenter. The title of her presentation is “Reliability, Ethics, and Privacy in the DNA Age.” During this presentation Society members and our guests will learn about the reliability of DNA testing, and the ethical and privacy concerns associated with testing. The laws and terms of service that apply to this ever-changing field will be presented. There will be an opportunity to catch up on the DNA cases making the news.

Kelli Bergheimer is a facilitator of the Ohio DNA Interest Group. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in both education and business management and she is pursuing a doctorate in industrial and organizational psychology. Kelli is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Genealogical Speaking Guild. This meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Carnegie Library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House. Please use the doors on the Catholic Church side of the building.

For additional information concerning this meeting or the Fayette County Genealogical Society, contact Cathy Massie White at 1-740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

Phil French telling the story of his grandfather Webber French, a Jeffersonville teacher over a hundred years ago. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_GeanoPhoto1.jpg Phil French telling the story of his grandfather Webber French, a Jeffersonville teacher over a hundred years ago. The man standing in the third place in the back row wearing the cap is the late Webber French, grandfather of Phil French, in 1904 at Jeffersonville School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_GeanoPhoto2.jpg The man standing in the third place in the back row wearing the cap is the late Webber French, grandfather of Phil French, in 1904 at Jeffersonville School.