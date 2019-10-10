Help Gordmans fund another breast cancer research HERo

Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S., which is why Gordmans, as part of the Stage community of stores, is renewing its pledge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF).

We are asking everyone to take an active role to help advance the world’s most promising research again this year by donating to BCRF. Gordmans will donate $1 for the first 10,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Gordmans’ Facebook or Instagram pages. Gordmans guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specially designed reusable shopping bags featuring supportive sayings such as strongHER and #ipinkican.

Gordmans will donate $2 for the purchase of each of these bags to BCRF. Additionally, guests are encouraged to make a monetary pledge to the cause at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com, and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.

With the help and generosity of our guests, the Stage community of stores has raised over $700,000 for BCRF since 2014 and over $1 million since 2004. These donations have fueled nearly 24,000 hours of breast cancer research and, during 2018, we raised enough money to fund a full year of research under a grant named The Stage Community Counts Award.

BCRF has selected Powel Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Clinical Cancer Prevention at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to receive the 2019 Stage Community Counts Award. Dr. Brown’s area of focus is Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer, which makes up 10-15% of all breast cancer diagnoses. The funding helps find better treatments for TNBC and prevent its spread.

“Stage is making a tangible impact in saving lives by partnering with BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country,” said Myra Biblowit, CEO and president of BCRF. “Their support allows us to propel research forward, faster.”

“We are proud to support BCRF and the critical research that it sponsors in the search for a cure.” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage. “Breast cancer is a disease that has touched all of us, our communities and our guests in some way. We invite Gordmans guests to join us in funding another Research HERo to help end breast cancer.”

“The Stage Community Counts Award has a significant role in advancing our efforts to find novel treatments to reduce the incidence of invasive breast cancer,” said Dr. Brown. “My colleagues at MD Anderson and I are incredibly grateful to Stage and BCRF for supporting innovative research aimed at making a difference for breast cancer patients and their families around the world.”

BCRF Needs Your Support Because:

– One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

– Over 250,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease.

– There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, all of whom have benefited from the power of research.

Gordmans has a store in Washington Court House at 330 Washington Square.

Gordmans guests will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specifically-designed reusable shopping bags, featuring supportive sayings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Tote.jpg Gordmans guests will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specifically-designed reusable shopping bags, featuring supportive sayings.