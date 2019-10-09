WCHCS bus involved in minor accident

No injuries were reported Tuesday when the Washington Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked, unoccupied Ohio Department of Transportation truck and a Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) bus.

According to Washington Police Department officer Edwin Stapleton, he responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a bus striking a vehicle somewhere in the Washington Avenue area, though the caller at the time was not sure of the location.

“I responded to a two-vehicle accident accident without reported injuries in front of 913 Washington Ave,” Stapleton wrote in his report. “On arrival I confirmed no injuries were sustained. The manner of collision was mirror on mirror contact. No damage was sustained to the bus. The mirror on the construction vehicle was shattered with the mirror frame still intact.”

According to Stapleton, following a roadway measurement, he found the construction company at fault for the accident due to the truck committing a parking violation. Stapleton said the vehicle was illegally parked 17 inches from the curb, and he spoke with a representative of the company and advised the report would reflect this finding. Finally, Stapleton compiled a list of the juvenile passengers on the bus and their seating positions in case this information should be requested and took photographs of the vehicles in question.

“We were and are very proud of our safety measures,” Director of Marketing and Communications with WCHCS, Trevor Patton, said. “We do continue to ask the public for their help when they are out and about. We have precious cargo and we want to get our kiddos home safe and sound. So we need everyone on the road to help us keep an eye out for the buses, stop for the sign on the bus and just be patient.”

According to a statement on the WCHCS Facebook page, the bus in question was Cherry Hill Bus 14 and following the accident students were delayed up to 30 minutes in getting home.

The information in this article was provided by WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton and the Washington Police Department.

