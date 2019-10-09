R-H ‘Pink Paper’ to publish this Friday

The Record-Herald’s annual pink edition returns this Friday in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This special edition will include a feature on a local breast cancer survivor, the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Women’s Wellness Center, mammogram availability, the FCMH “Partners in Pink” program, statistics concerning breast cancer, signs and symptoms and much more.

Check out Friday’s edition (with actual pink pages) to see how this community rallies around the cause and helps increase awareness of the disease.