‘Thrill in the Ville’ returns to Jeff Saturday

The 2019 “Thrill in the Ville” will be held in the Village of Jeffersonville this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the community is invited to join the fun at the gravel lot on the corner of Main and High streets.

Each year the Jeffersonville Festival Association plans a fall festival in October that gives the community a chance to come together for entertainment provided by the village. This year is no exception and a full day of events has been planned by the association leaders and sponsored in part by Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

Starting at 10 a.m., a silent auction — which will be going on all day — will give festival goers a chance at many prizes. Also starting at 10 a.m. is the Selfie Scavenger Hunt where the winners will receive a $25 gift card. All entries need to be in by 9 p.m. and judging will begin at 9:30 p.m. Registration for this all-day event will be at the information booth at the festival.

Also on Saturday morning, the Jeffersonville Lions Club will be holding an “all-you-can-eat” pancake and sausage, or biscuits and sausage gravy breakfast/lunch at the Jeffersonville Lions Club building. The building is located at 1 Railroad St. in Jeffersonville, and the breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Several smaller attractions have also been planned for Saturday. These attractions include a bale toss at 11 a.m., a skillet toss at 12 p.m., carnival games from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets are needed and available at four for $1 or 15 for $3), a “Kiddie Tractor Pull” sponsored by the Boy Scout Troop 67 with a $1 entry fee, and even a photo booth will be available from 2 to 7 p.m.

A pie eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. Registration will also be at the information booth until 1:30 p.m. The winner will receive a $25 gift card. The last contest will be the Adult, Children and Pet Costume Contest held at 3:30 p.m. at the main stage. Kids 12 and under will also have the opportunity to be named the “Little Mr. and Mrs. Thrill in the Ville,” and all entries need to register by 3:25 p.m.

Another few attractions bound to serve up some fun include two different hayrides. The first will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The ride is $2 per person or two canned food items, and all participants need to sign release/permission forms. The second hayride is the “Zombie Rob’s Haunted Hayrides” from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. This hayride is $5 per rider, anyone 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and again all participants need to sign release/permission forms. Additionally, rides for kids will be available by Miracle Amusements from 4-11 p.m.

Free entertainment will be available in the form of several live performances and even music during the day from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. by DJ Larry Detty. The live bands include “Damaged” from 12 to 3 p.m. and “Johnny Lawless” from 8 to 11 p.m. Food will also be available from the Jeffersonville Festival Association Food Booth from 4 to 8 p.m. and will include items such as hot dogs, coney dogs and chili. The Jefferson Township Fire Department will also have food available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire house, including pork tenderloin sandwiches and fries.

As the evening sets in, the village will hold Trick-Or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and starting at 7:30 p.m. the “Thrill in the Ville Parade of Lights” will begin to line up for the 8 p.m. step-off time. For a complete list of rules and regulations for floats, contact Thrill in the Ville co-chair Tracey Owens at (740) 572-2096. Rules include but are not limited to: maximum height of 13.6 feet from the ground and a maximum width of 8.6 feet, no live fires or storing of fuel cans on floats, no smoking or alcohol permitted on or near entries and more. All applications for floats must be filled out and returned by Friday. Owens also stated on the rules that the line-up will occur on Colonial Drive and that the route has changed. The route will head east on High Street, right on Main Street, left on Maple Street and finally a left on High Street. The parade will end at the Jeffersonville Pool.

Finally at 9:30 p.m., a 50/50 drawing winner will be announced and residents must be present to win. Tickets for the drawing will be available at the information booth.

“We hope to have everyone attend Thrill in the Ville on Saturday to enjoy a fun family festival,” Owens said.

The information in this article was provided by the Thrill in the Ville organizers. Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of this event in a future edition of the paper.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Jackolantern.jpg