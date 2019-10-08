Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Sept. 27

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court Street. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The food observed inside of the walk0in coolers were properly date marked and within seven days, therefore in good condition. Several food containers and pop nozzles were found with soil accumulation. This is a repeat violation. It is recommended for employees to change the dish water more frequently, to scrub food containers that are heavily stained and to inspect dishes for cleanliness prior to storing them on the shelves. The food containers were still found stored and stacked away while wet. The food containers observed were free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. The overall cleanliness of the facility has not improved. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. The facility has an infestation of flies throughout. The presence of insects and pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest controlling devices. The dining room is closed because of broken registers. The seat cushions found in the dining area are peeling. All equipment and the physical facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. A box with raw chicken parts was found on the ground near the back door. Again, the facility must be maintained well.

Sept. 24

Bob Evans Restaurant, 1800 US 62 NE. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: According to management, the preparation cooler previously nonoperational has been removed and replaced with a new preparation cooler. The new cooler is reading at 38 degrees Fahrenheit and the raw eggs were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens and therefore, the new cooler is safe to store perishable food items. Thank you.

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: Raw chicken was found thawing in a tub full of water. Food may only be thawed under running water or under refrigeration or in the microwave. Management was notified immediately and the chicken was placed inside the food preparation sink under running water. Bowls were found inside the rice containers which are being used as scoops. In-use utensils must have handles and the handles must be stores out of the food content to prevent contamination. The bowls were removed immediately. Food found stored on the freezer floor. Food must be stored at least six inches above the ground. Bowls found stored, stacked while wet on the ware equipment shelf. Utensils and food equipment must be air dried to prevent contamination. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: floor, walls, toilets, sinks of the restrooms. All kitchen hand sink areas (soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers), kitchen floor, storage room shelves, walk-in cooler fan guards and shelves. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Knowledge and Responsibility: The person in charge displayed poor knowledge of critical control points. A critical violation was present.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: The pop nozzles ice shoots and surrounding area were found with mold and soil accumulation. The pop nozzles were removed, washed and sanitized immediately. Several food containers were found stored on the clean utensils rack with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Raw chicken found inside of the chicken cooler past the discard date marking and disposition. Procedures must be followed as written and all perishable food must be discarded within seven days. The chicken was discarded during the inspection. Food containers were found stored stacked while wet. Food equipment must be allowed to air dry after being cleaned and before stored in a stacking position to prevent contamination. Food containers found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The outdoor garbage refuse area was found with garbage on the ground. The refuse area must be well maintained. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: kitchen walls, floor, ceiling vents, hand wash sinks, cooler and freezer floor and doors, inside all coolers and freezers, utensil shelves and ware washing sink area. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The physical facility must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep them clean. Knowledge and Responsibility: The person in charge did not display good knowledge of critical control points and critical violations are present.