Work continued this week on a Splash Pad water attraction coming to Washington Court House. Crews poured concrete, flattened the site, and parts of the pad — such as red hoops and pipes — could be seen installed ready for the next steps.

Work continued this week on a Splash Pad water attraction coming to Washington Court House. Crews poured concrete, flattened the site, and parts of the pad — such as red hoops and pipes — could be seen installed ready for the next steps. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_IMG_9500.jpg Work continued this week on a Splash Pad water attraction coming to Washington Court House. Crews poured concrete, flattened the site, and parts of the pad — such as red hoops and pipes — could be seen installed ready for the next steps.