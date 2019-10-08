Commissioners approve multiple grants

Several agreements for various grants were entered into during a recent Fayette County Commissioners meeting, including a grant in the amount of $276,000.

This grant is for the CDBG Community Development Grant Program and is for the time period between Sept. 1 of this year and Dec. 31 of 2021. According to the minutes from the meeting, of that $276,000 there was $1,000 awarded to the administration/fair housing program, $41,000 to the administration/ fair housing / administration, $24,000 to rehabilitation assistance/ private rehabilitation, and $210,000 to repair assistance/ home/ building repair.

Another grant through the state was entered into for the HOME investments Partnership Program. That grant is in the amount of $424,000 and is for the period running from Sept. 1 of this year through Dec. 31 of 2021.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the HOME grant will be awarded as follows: $100,000 for tenant-based rental assistance/ rental/ housing assistance, $42,000 to administration/ fair housing/ administration, $222,000 to rehabilitation assistance/ private rehabilitation and $60,000 for home-ownership assistance/ down payment assistance.

A third grant agreement is with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Ohio Airport Matching Grant Program. This grant is in the amount of $88,303 and is for use at the Fayette County Airport. The funds are set to be used for the Reconstruct Parallel Taxiway Phase 2/3 project.

A fourth grant agreement was entered into with the state in the amount of $1 million for the development of roads. Those roads are located northeast of State Route 729 and the intersection of State Route 435. The period for the agreement is between July 22 of this year to Dec. 31 of 2022.

There was also an agreement entered into with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Job and Commerce Economic Development for assistance with the road development northeast of State Route 729 and the intersection of State Route 435 in the amount of $200,000.

An amended contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and the Family Services and Transitions for Youth was approved. The maximum amount payable under the contract was amended to $110,000, which has the purpose of providing services to children in custody and in care of the Fayette County Children Services.

Per the recommendation of FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson, a contract between the FCDJFS and Fayette County Community Action Commission was approved. This contract is to provide transportation services to those in Fayette County that qualify as recipients.

Under this contract, Fayette County Transportation Services will be paid at a rate of $2.35 per passenger mile with the maximum payable set at $45,000. This contract is valid from Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of 2020.

A change order was accepted for an additional cost of $2,000, increasing the total cost of a project to repair and maintain the elevator in the County Administration Building to $82,400. The extra cost is to design and build extended buffers, add a pit ladder and to add a stop switch to the lower level door for the elevator.

A contract with Superior Dental Care was renewed as part of the voluntary benefits plan for Fayette County employees and their dependents. Monthly dental rates are as follows: Employees cost $27.42, employee and spouse costs $54.94, employee and child(ren) costs $68.70, and the cost for an employee and their family is $112.80. This contract lasts from Feb. 1 of 2020 through Feb. 1 of 2021.

Funds were designated to the Fayette County Community Action Commission. The funds are to assist with fees for services given to victims of domestic violence. The designation includes $17 from each marriage license sold, as well as $32 from every new action or proceeding for annulment, divorce or dissolution of marriage for the year of 2020.

Per the request of Williamson, a contract between the FCDJFS and the Fayette County Community Action Commission was approved. The contract is for work-related transportation to those qualified under Ohio Works First or Prevention, Retention, Contingency Program. The rate is for $20 per trip outside city limits and for $5.50 per trip within city limits. Out-of-county transport will be paid at a rate of $2.35 per mile.

This contract will be valid from Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of 2020 and the maximum payable is $30,000.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

