Sex offender sentenced to prison

A 43-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Jason M. Roberts, of 747 Eastern Ave., pleaded guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to three counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree, after reaching an agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. The state dismissed a fourth count of sexual battery.

Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Roberts to three years on each count to be served consecutively. Roberts was also designated as a Tier III sex offender — the most severe classification. Tier III offenders must register their residences with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of their lives.

On May 14, a woman and her juvenile daughter reported to the Washington Police Department that the juvenile had been engaged in sexual conduct with Roberts from June 2018 to January 2019. According to police reports, Roberts originally brought up the topic of sex during a fishing trip. The first time there was a sexual encounter was when Roberts allegedly walked in on the girl while she was in the shower.

After Roberts serves his prison sentence, he will be placed on a mandatory five-year period of post-release control. He has been given 41 days of jail time credit due to time spent in custody in this case prior to the sentencing.

Roberts had been scheduled to go to jury trial on Oct. 16.

