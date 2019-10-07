Early in-person, absentee voting begin

Voting for the 2019 general election begins today through early in-person voting and absentee voting by mail.

Local in-person voting can be done at the Fayette County Board of Elections (BOE), which is located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Early voting ends on Nov. 4.

Absentee voting by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 4. The absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the BOE until 7:30 p.m. the day of the general election.

The general election is on Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that day.

Although the ballot will vary based off voter location, there are several items being voted on.

There are two levies—one for a Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) income tax and one for the renewal of a Union Township Fire levy.

There are several offices running uncontested but there are also offices with people running against one another.

There are three seats on the Washington C.H. city council that are being voted on (these seats are currently held by Jim Chrisman, Kendra Hernandez and Steve Jennings). Jennings will not be seeking reelection. Chrisman and Hernandez, along with James Blair, Jason Gilmore and Kathie Oesterle will be running against each other for the seats.

WCHCS Board of Education has three seats to elect with Craig Copas and Jennifer Lynch seeking reelection. Running against them are Leah Foster, Dennis Garrison and Janelle Teeters Mead.

The Village of Jeffersonville Council has two seats to elect with Sue Burnside seeking reelection. Burnside will be running against Mary Garringer, Jacob Dawson and Jill Grooms.

The current Union Township fiscal officer is Tom Rambo. Rambo is running for reelection against Paul Marshall.

Paint Township’s current trustee, Duane Matthews, is running for reelection against Donald Hutchens while the current fiscal officer, Richard Barton, is running for reelection against Tonya Fleak.

Other offices are running uncontested or without enough electors to fill the seats.

To check the status of voter registrations and to check polling locations, please visit the Fayette County BOE website.

