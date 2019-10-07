Thompsons celebrate anniversary

Michael Thompson and Ruthann Mercer were married Oct. 8, 1994 in Greenfield by Branch President Tom Monello of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

On Dec. 9, 1995 they were sealed for all time and eternity at the Washington DC, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kensington, Md. Pictured (L to R): Tosha Thompson, Jean Carson, Stanley Mercer, Ruthann and Mike Thompson, Jon Thompson, William Thompson and Tom Monello.