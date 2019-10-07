Baker joins Record-Herald staff

The newest Record-Herald team member is Becky Baker who was born and raised in Fayette County.

Becky lives in Washington C.H. with her husband, Mike, and two of their children: 3-year-old Michael and 11-year-old Makenna. Their other two daughters are Jacqueline Dunham and 19-year-old Harley Baker.

Also living at home with Becky and Mike are their fur babies.

“We have two cats, a dog, a turtle and a lot of fish,” said Becky with a laugh.

According to Becky, Mike and a few others were the locals who started up the business “Leading Edge.”

In 2011, Mike took over Leading Edge and Becky assisted with running it. They recently sold the business in 2018 although Mike still works there.

Becky has many interests including reading and learning about history.

“I’m a big historian buff,” she explained. “We like to visit places like museums.”

According to Becky, taking part in activities to learn about history such as visiting historical sites allows her and her family to share in something they all enjoy.

Becky will be working in the front office of the Record-Herald to assist customers, as well as handling legals and classified advertising.

She has been training with other staff members and is excited to continue working in the community she grew up in.

