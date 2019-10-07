Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

September 19

Wendy’s #800134, 530 Clinton Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: containers observes were clean to sight and touch and stored properly. All containers were also smooth, free of cracks and easily cleanable. The overall cleanliness of equipment and the facility has improved. The small reach-in cooler is now reading at 37 degrees Fahrenheit and now safe to store perishable food. It was recommended to management to avoid combining room temperature food items with cold items inside of the small coolers to prevent temperature from rising above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

September 17

Wendy’s #800134, 530 Columbus Ave. Standard, Critical Control Point (FSO), Process Review (RFE) and Variance Review. Violations/Comments: Several food containers were found with soil accumulation. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Also the ice holder near service window found dirty. Milk was found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit inside f the small reach-in cooler located behind the service counter. All perishable food was discarded and all other food were removed. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. This cooler may not be used until repaired, re-inspected or deemed safe to use. Clean food containers found stored, stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing equipment and utensils, they must be air dried. Several food containers were found cracked and heavily stained. Food and nonfood contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation: food preparation coolers (sandwich station), all cabinets, floor under an behind equipment, outside of kitchen equipment (cooler doors, ice cream machine, etc). Knowledge and Responsibility: The person in charge did not display good knowledge of critical control points and critical violations were present. Variance: The faculty is not currently using their variance procedures for the cheese. The cheese is kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and below.

Willow Catering, LLC, 213 Fairview Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation: white cabinets utensils, tubs located near oven, oven. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleared as often as necessary to prevent foil accumulation. Knowledge and Responsibility: The person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points, no critical violations present.

September 16

CVS Pharmacy #3408, 1795 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The following areas or items were found with soil accumulation: reach-in coolers, cooler shelves and guards, soft drink and grocery selves on sales floor. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleared at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

NRAG LLC, DBA Dunkin Express, 700 Campbell St. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Soil accumulation found on walls, floor, sink, toilet, inside of the restrooms. The pizza preparation table and small mini reach-in cooler are not working. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair or removed from the premise. The following areas found with soil accumulation: sales floor shelves, floor, walls, counters, equipment. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Clutter found throughout facility. The premises must be free of items that are not necessary to the retail food establishment such as equipment that is nonfunctional and remain litter free. The person in charge is not certified in food safety. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety.