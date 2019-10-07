Fire Department holds annual open house

The Washington Fire Department held its annual Open House on Sunday afternoon. Several residents stepped into the building while a drizzle of rain fell outside. The rain didn’t last long and soon kids and parents were back to enjoying the attractions.

Washington Fire Department firefighter Daniel Kasberg demonstrates the Hazard House to teach children about fire safety in their homes.

Local artist Megan Downing volunteered her time to paint faces during the Open House Sunday afternoon.

“Team X-Man” was on hand once again taking donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and passing out shaved ice during the Open House. Team X-Man recently held another successful golf outing and is the top donor for the association within their region.

“Sparky” was also in attendance Sunday and gave out free hugs to the many kids at the Open House.