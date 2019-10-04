Washington Ave. project delayed

The estimated completion date for road construction on Washington Avenue has shifted and, according to Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean, will not be completed until a date closer to Thanksgiving.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is in charge of the project which includes a new storm system, sidewalks, gutters, street and water main line. The street itself is planned to be widened by two feet.

Dean explained that the biggest setback was at the beginning of the project.

“They had to come in and lower all the sewer lines on the south side of the road so that the storm lines could go in. That set us back about two to three weeks,” he said.

“The project was scheduled to be done (approximately) October 15th,” he said. “The state extended it out to November because of the additional time that they had to work on the sewer lines.”

According to Dean, next week the base coat of stone will be put down.

“It is scheduled to be paved on the 21st as long as the paving contractor does not push us back,” he said.

Dean explained that the reason the project will continue on through November even though paving is planned to begin this month is because “they have to get back in to do all the sidewalks, drive-way approaches and concrete work.”

The project also includes working with Miami Valley Lighting to put the new streetlights back up.

As previously reported, ODOT’s website explains the construction is for the section of Washington Avenue located between Stuckey Road and Columbus Avenue. It began in April and has an investment of $3,385,000.

The Record-Herald received a call from an angry citizen who lives along Washington Avenue and has not been able to get into their home’s driveway. The citizen explained they do not have alley access like houses on the opposite side of the street so accessing their drives and homes has been made quite difficult, especially for older citizens.

“We’ve already addressed (the complaints),” said Dean. “A couple of them have not been able to get into their driveway because we’re trying to expedite this and get it going as fast as possible.”

