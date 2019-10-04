Veterans Service visits Georgetown facility

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission recently traveled to the Georgetown Veterans Affairs nursing home. Some of the local staff and Veteran Commissioners had never been and a lot of people call and ask them about the facility, so they wanted to see it first-hand to be able to fully recommend the facility. According to the Veterans Service Commission, it is a wonderful facility, has amazing care and is highly recommended for veterans who are needing nursing home or assisted living care. Pictured (L to R): Jerry Savage, At Large Commissioner; Edward Fisher, American Legion Commissioner; Robert Malone, DAV Commissioner; Lisa Woodrow, Georgetown VA Nursing Home Staff; Amy Jackson, Veterans Service Officer; Tasha Harris, Financial Benefits Counselor; Valorie Morton, Claims Benefits Counselor; and Eddie Wynne, VFW Commissioner.

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission recently traveled to the Georgetown Veterans Affairs nursing home. Some of the local staff and Veteran Commissioners had never been and a lot of people call and ask them about the facility, so they wanted to see it first-hand to be able to fully recommend the facility. According to the Veterans Service Commission, it is a wonderful facility, has amazing care and is highly recommended for veterans who are needing nursing home or assisted living care. Pictured (L to R): Jerry Savage, At Large Commissioner; Edward Fisher, American Legion Commissioner; Robert Malone, DAV Commissioner; Lisa Woodrow, Georgetown VA Nursing Home Staff; Amy Jackson, Veterans Service Officer; Tasha Harris, Financial Benefits Counselor; Valorie Morton, Claims Benefits Counselor; and Eddie Wynne, VFW Commissioner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_part0.jpg The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission recently traveled to the Georgetown Veterans Affairs nursing home. Some of the local staff and Veteran Commissioners had never been and a lot of people call and ask them about the facility, so they wanted to see it first-hand to be able to fully recommend the facility. According to the Veterans Service Commission, it is a wonderful facility, has amazing care and is highly recommended for veterans who are needing nursing home or assisted living care. Pictured (L to R): Jerry Savage, At Large Commissioner; Edward Fisher, American Legion Commissioner; Robert Malone, DAV Commissioner; Lisa Woodrow, Georgetown VA Nursing Home Staff; Amy Jackson, Veterans Service Officer; Tasha Harris, Financial Benefits Counselor; Valorie Morton, Claims Benefits Counselor; and Eddie Wynne, VFW Commissioner.