YMCA continues work on expansion

The expansion will include an expanded fitness center and multi-purpose room.
The current anticipated opening is mid-January and the expansion is all being done debt free thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Fayette County Family YMCA has continued work on its recently announced expansion. This week the bar joist is going up on the new YMCA gym.
