Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 4

Dustin E. Pfeifer, 36, 1228 High St., license forfeiture.

Carolyn L. Groves, 41, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension.

Oct. 3

Tyler M. Wise, 19, 820 Sycamore St., fictitious registration, non-compliance suspension.

Ryan S. Carnahan, 42, 812 Delaware St., Apt. 30C, speed.

Sasha L. Grooms, 32, Wilmington, making false reports (first-degree misdemeanor), misuse of 911.

Max Justice, 71, 4157 Main St. SE, right-of-way turning left.

Robin L. Ankrom, 65, 2005 Main St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 2

Homer E. Smith Jr., 58, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Adam C. Morris, 34, 619 Gibbs Ave., domestic (fourth-degree felony).