Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 3

Theft: At 3:39 a.m., Mykalley Carter reported that unknown persons stole a wooden carved bear from her front porch. A theft report was completed.

Aggravated Menacing: At 12:36 p.m., a woman reported that she received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend, Paul Myers. A report was completed.

Theft: At 7:23 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised that Robin Ankrom stole merchandise. Ankrom was arrested for theft.