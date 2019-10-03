Fire chief visits retired teachers

Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing entertained around 50 members of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association one week in advance of October’s officially recognized “Fire Prevention Week.” Downing, named last year as the Washington Fire Department’s chief, is now in his 26th year in the business. Three of his younger colleagues also joined him during the lunch beforehand at Grace United Methodist Church, and he paid tribute to them as among the finest firemen in the nation. During his subsequent presentation on fire safety for adults, Chief Downing used a colorful mock-up of a house where potential fire hazards were identified by the retired educators. Here, Downing prepares his fire-prevention demonstration while Carolyn DeWeese, chair of FCRTA’s Informative and Protective Services Committee, looks on.

Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing entertained around 50 members of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association one week in advance of October’s officially recognized “Fire Prevention Week.” Downing, named last year as the Washington Fire Department’s chief, is now in his 26th year in the business. Three of his younger colleagues also joined him during the lunch beforehand at Grace United Methodist Church, and he paid tribute to them as among the finest firemen in the nation. During his subsequent presentation on fire safety for adults, Chief Downing used a colorful mock-up of a house where potential fire hazards were identified by the retired educators. Here, Downing prepares his fire-prevention demonstration while Carolyn DeWeese, chair of FCRTA’s Informative and Protective Services Committee, looks on. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_20191003_113750-2-.jpg Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing entertained around 50 members of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association one week in advance of October’s officially recognized “Fire Prevention Week.” Downing, named last year as the Washington Fire Department’s chief, is now in his 26th year in the business. Three of his younger colleagues also joined him during the lunch beforehand at Grace United Methodist Church, and he paid tribute to them as among the finest firemen in the nation. During his subsequent presentation on fire safety for adults, Chief Downing used a colorful mock-up of a house where potential fire hazards were identified by the retired educators. Here, Downing prepares his fire-prevention demonstration while Carolyn DeWeese, chair of FCRTA’s Informative and Protective Services Committee, looks on.