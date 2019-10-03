Washington C.H. man sentenced in dog neglect case

A dog neglect case wrapped up Thursday morning as a 43-year-old Washington C.H. man pleaded guilty to “prohibitions concerning companion animals” at a sentencing hearing.

During the hearing in Washington Municipal Court, Jamie Jones was sentenced to 180 days of house arrest, 90 days of suspended jail time, two years of probation, was ordered not to own any animals, and was fined $100. The case stems from a Feb. 23 incident when Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents responded to a concern about an underweight dog at a Fayette County home.

An emaciated pit bull mix was confined by a log chain to a dog house without food or water, according to FRHS. The 5-year-old dog named “Marcus” was surrendered by the owner and was transported to the FRHS clinic to be examined by FRHS Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader.

According to FRHS, “Marcus” was severely emaciated — weighing only 43 pounds with multiple open sores on his back and pressure sores on his hind area.

Jones reportedly told humane agents that he lost his wallet and couldn’t afford to feed the dog, and that he only fed the dog every three or four days.

Humane agent Nick Marando said, “There is never an excuse to let an animal get into this type of condition.”

The veterinary report stated there were multiple dermal ulcers over bony prominences, as well as on the dog’s ears. “Marcus” passed away later that night.

“He was very thin and weak,” said Dr. Schrader. “Despite our best efforts, he passed away.”

The dog’s body was transported to the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center for a forensic necropsy (autopsy) to determine the cause of death. According to FRHS, a special test was also sent to Purdue University, and only 11 percent of fat was found in the dog’s bone marrow. A normal fat percentage is around the 80 percent level.

A post-mortem examination showed that he died due to a mesenteric volvulus — a twisting of the intestinal tract that is nearly universally fatal.

“Although Marcus was weak and in pain, he still laid his head in all of our laps to be petted and loved,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent. “We wish Marcus was still with us. He was such a sweet, loving dog and would’ve brought a lot of joy to a family. I am glad he got to spend his final moments surrounded by many caring people at the humane society who showed him love.”

Jamie Jones (right), seated next to his attorney, was sentenced by Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious Thursday morning in a dog neglect case. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Jamie-Jones.jpeg Jamie Jones (right), seated next to his attorney, was sentenced by Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious Thursday morning in a dog neglect case.