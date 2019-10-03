Hayride tour to benefit Historical Society

A hayride designed to raise funds for the Fayette County Historical Society will soon be taking participants on a historic tour of the Washington Cemetery.

This tour will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets cost $8 and same-day tickets cost $10. Cash and check are accepted.

The tour will begin at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H. and will proceed through the trails that lead to the Washington Cemetery.

Along the tour will be various community members giving discussions on different aspects or famous figures. Judy Chapel will be open for participants who wish to get off the hayride to walk through it.

There will be tables and displays set up inside the Commission on Aging building for visitors and for those waiting on their tour to browse, take shelter from any possible rain and learn a little more about the community.

Also provided inside the Commission on Aging building will be coffee, hot chocolate and popcorn.

Sponsors for the event and those who may be present in the Commission on Aging building will include Carriage Court Assisted Living, Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District as well as The Master Gardeners.

According to Beth McCane, the director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court, the event is kid-friendly as it is not meant to be frightening.

McCane explained the tour was able to make $1,000 for the historical society last year and the goal is to exceed that number this year.

“It’s about giving people a little insight into the past residents of Fayette County who have great stories that really aren’t heard,” said McCane.

Those who wish to buy tickets before the day of the event can do so by calling McCane at 740-333-3434 or by calling Stephanie Dunham at Fayette County Travel and Tourism at 800-479-7797.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Fayette County Historical Society, which oversees the Fayette County Museum. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_20190923_105239.jpg All proceeds from the event will go to the Fayette County Historical Society, which oversees the Fayette County Museum. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo