Sex offenses land Greenfield man in prison

A Greenfield man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for gross sexual imposition by Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss.

Matthew Mess, 22, received 114 days credit for time served following his conviction on the third-degree felony sex crime that involved an underage girl and took place between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2019.

Court documents state that Mess was also designated a Tier II registered sex offender, meaning he will have to register his place of residence every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Another Greenfield man was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment on an aggravated burglary charge involving a gun, a first-degree felony.

Russell Paugh Jr., 48, was sentenced pertaining to an incident that occurred April 15, 2019 where he entered a residence without permission, and then threatened and assaulted the residents while carrying a firearm.

He was given credit for 52 days of jail time served. The weapon used in the crime, a Glock .40 caliber hand gun, was turned over to the Greenfield Police Department.

Johnny Wright Jr., 46, Red Bush, Ky., Terry Keeran, 35, Greenfield, and Richard Mick, 45, Greenfield, all received sentences of three years in the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Wright was convicted of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and Keeran was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, also a fifth-degree felony.

In addition, Keeran was ordered to successfully complete the drug treatment program through Friel & Associates.

Mick’s conviction was for one count each of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

Another Greenfield man sentenced for using gun in burglary