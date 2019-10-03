Camp-out event set for fairgrounds

The Fayette County Ag Society will hold a brand new four-day Halloween event at the end of this month, and the community is invited to participate.

This year the Ag Society decided to hold the first-ever “Trick Or Treat Camp-out” at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The event will be held from Thursday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) to Sunday, Nov. 3 and over 100 spaces are available for reservation at a price of $125. Early move-in is available for $30 a day and payment is required at the time of reservation.

“We will be having a best decorated camper contest as well for the Trick-Or-Treat event, where we will give cash prizes to the top three,” Fayette County Ag Society Secretary Faith Cottrill said. “We will also be having a Camper Kids costume contest where all of the kids can dress up to see who has the best costume. We decided this year that this event will replace the usual ‘Boonanza,’ so we encourage the community to reserve a spot with us for the weekend, bring a fire ring and other things to cook out, and enjoy a nice, relaxing family weekend. We are trying to see what other things we could do, such as a hay ride, and are trying to see about food vendors, but all of that is still undecided. We hope to grow this event so we will hold it next year, but we hope to make it a great first year.”

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the public is invited to join the camp-out for an evening of Trick-Or-Treating. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Additionally, “The No Name Band” will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at the campsite on the fairgrounds, but if the weather turns bad, Cottrill said the music will be moved to the Sales Arena. The band is sponsored by Cottrill Seed Solutions (740 573-0409) and Doug Coe with Gustin Seed Service (740 505-0350).

Cottrill also mentioned the Washington Shrine Club Spaghetti Supper will be held the same evening as the Trick-Or-Treat and those who wish can eat there starting at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a fee.

For more information about this event or to reserve a spot, call the Fayette County Ag Society at (740) 335-5856 or visit them at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House.

