Final Farmers Market draws crowd

The final 2019 Saturday Farmers Market of this year was held this past weekend with many vendors and residents in attendance. With many homemade sweets, prime cuts of meat, handmade blankets and more, the Farmers Market was full of a little something for everyone.

