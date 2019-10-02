Monopoly-inspired WCH board game introduced

A new Monopoly-inspired board game has been garnering attention from local residents as the game was designed with Washington C.H. in mind, although it wasn’t designed locally.

That game is “Washington C.H. Opoly.” The company that designed and created the game was Late for the Sky Production Company which is located in Cincinnati.

Michael Schulte, marketing manager for the Late for the Sky Production Company, explained, “We’ve been around for 35 years but we’re not a big company per se. We’re closer to 45 employees right now but during slower times we have about 30 employees.”

Various games have been or are being made. Schulte said, “We have Cincinnati, Columbus, Akron, Toledo, Kenton, Massillon did a game at one time. We’re working with 300 cities this year.”

The company also does games for several institutions of higher education and general topics such as “Cat-Opoly” and “Dog-Opoly.”

“Washington C.H. Opoly” features a few businesses and organizations from around town, including the Carnegie Public Library, the Fayette County Museum, the Rose Avenue Community Center, Washington High School, Fayette County Airport, The Willow Restaurant, Le Ella Lanes, etc.

Also featured are local attractions such as the Fayette County Fair Grounds, Christman Park, Morris Sharp House, Tri-County Triangle Trail, Scarecrow Festival, etc.

In substitution for a “jail” square, players will get stuck in a “traffic jam” and in order to collect the money from the center of the board, players must land on the “I (heart) Washington C.H.” square.

According to Schulte, the company chooses the various locations and businesses featured in these types of games by utilizing social media pages as well as the local city websites, including the Chamber of Commerce website.

“We like to stick with businesses that have some history in the town and beyond that, we try to infuse some new into it as well,” he explained. “So it’s kind of a combination of new and old.”

The game is currently being sold at the Washington C.H. Walmart. As more games are needed, they can be made and shipped for sale.

“The Opoly game is something that we all do. Why not play a game that’s about your own town,” asked Schulte. “Especially when you have a table full of grandparents, grand-kids, parents and you’re all sitting around the table talking about the town that you live in or used to live in along with the memories.”

“Washington C.H. Opoly” is a new board game gaining the attention of locals. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_20191002_115437.jpg “Washington C.H. Opoly” is a new board game gaining the attention of locals. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo