Fire Department to host open house Sunday

The annual open house for the Washington Court House Fire Department is set for this Sunday and will feature various activities for the community.

The open house is from 1-3 p.m. at the fire house, 225 E. Market St. Gift bags will be given to children in attendance while supplies last.

According to Washington C.H. Fire Department Chief Tim Downing, “We are planning to offer rides up in our Fire Department Tower for a donation to MDA. All other activities are at no cost to the public.”

One of those activities involves The Fire Safety Trailer from the Wayne Township Fire Department, which is currently scheduled to be present at the open house as long as there are no emergencies.

Other activities will include a simulation for how to use a fire extinguisher, a Hazmat house where participants try to make it as fire safe as possible, an area for kids to practice “stop, drop and roll,” etc.

There may also be a water ball game set up for the firefighters.

“If we have the water ball game set up we can have a little fun and show the community how we use a hose line,” said Downing.

All fire departments in Fayette County along with emergency services have been invited to the event to hang out for a couple of hours and have a fun time, according to Downing.

“It’s a good opportunity for the community to get to know us,” he said. “We’re not scary. We’re your friends—we’re here to help in anyway we can whether it be through inspections, investigations or presentations.”

Some plans may need to be altered if something happens, as Downing explained emergencies occur unexpectedly and at any time.

“We want people to come out and see some of the things we offer so they can see what we do and get to know us as people,” said Downing. “We’re firefighters—we love people, they love us, it’s great!”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_firetruckflier.jpg Courtesy photo