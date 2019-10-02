SR 41 construction underway

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) started a resurfacing project on State Route 41 South near Washington Court House this week.

According to Breanna Badanes, central Ohio public information officer for ODOT, the resurfacing project was on bid throughout 2019 and was finally accepted near the end of the summer. The total cost for the project is $9.3 million and of that total, just over $9.1 million is ODOT funding and the remaining $140,000 is the local contribution.

“Resurfacing work is underway on State Route 41 between the Highland County line and US 62,” Badanes said on Wednesday. “The contractor is working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and traffic is restricted to one lane. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers so drivers should slow down and use caution in the work zone.”

Badanes said the construction on this section is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting, and she encouraged residents on Wednesday to be patient with the workers as they diligently resurface the road.

Finally, Badanes explained that the project will continue next year — with the final completion date in September 2020 — when ODOT will resurface the north part of State Route 41 in Fayette County from Court Street in Washington Court House all the way to the exit on I-71 in Jeffersonville. There are currently no additional details available on that portion of the project.

The information in this article was provided by Central Ohio Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation Breanna Badanes who can be reached at (614) 452-2825. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of this and other construction projects in Fayette County.

