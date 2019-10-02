Committee set to campaign for WCHCS levy

A campaign committee will be out and about this Saturday in Washington C.H. to raise awareness about the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) levy that will be on the general election ballot this November.

Not only is the committee raising awareness, it is assisting community members with registering to vote.

The committee is looking for volunteers to assist with the canvasing. The volunteers needed are those who want to help get folks to vote and those who want to help spread awareness for the school levy.

Those who are helping (including volunteers) will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Washington Middle School cafeteria, 500 S. Elm St.

Materials and instructions will be handed out. Participants will then travel in groups throughout the community.

The levy that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot is to provide funding to WCHCS for operational purposes. It is a seven-year, 1 percent income tax.

Although a bond was approved in 2005 and will expire in 2033, that funding served the purpose of constructing the updated facilities. It cannot be used for operational expenses.

As previously reported, WCHCS has not had a levy in 28 years for revenue purposes.

As inflation continues to increase, the ability to pay for programs, expenses, utilities, etc is decreasing, according to school officials. If WCHCS is unable to attain a levy to assist with inflating operational expenses, district officials said next year will have funding cuts of approximately $1 million to various programs in the school district.

The last day for voter registration for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Early voting begins on Oct. 8.

Those who wish to register to vote or update their registration can do so at the Fayette County Board of Elections, 135 S. Main St. in Washington Court House, at the Washington High School, 400 S. Elm St., or online.

