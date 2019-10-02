Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 1

Heather R. Winters, 32, 8824 US 62 NE, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant.

Kyle M. Marine, 26, 110 E. Kennedy Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Susan Ellenberger, 53, 814 Church St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Bethanie L. Rife, 31, 1108 Country Club Court, fugitive from justice.