Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 1

Breaking & Entering/Theft/Criminal Damaging/Criminal Tools: At 6:13 a.m., officers responded to Ranchers Roast Beef in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. Upon arrival, officers were advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons entered through a window that was previously broken, and stole money from the cash register. An investigation started.

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Drug Paraphernalia: At 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Heather Winters on an active arrest warrant. She was in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She was charged accordingly and the drug offenses are pending.