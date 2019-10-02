Cub Scout Pack 112 to hold silent auction Saturday

Cub Scout Pack 112 will hold a silent auction this Saturday, Oct. 5 to raise funds for local Cub Scout boys and girls to attend either COSI science museum or the Newport Aquarium.

The event is open to the public, and will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington C.H.

Items in the auction include autographed items from the Cincinnati Reds’ Michael Lorenzen and NASCAR driver Harry Gant, and many gift cards and other items from local donors. Local businesses including Streetside 62, Back-En-Thyme, Painting With a Twist, Take 2, Dominos, Monro Auto Service, Advance Auto, Auto Zone, and O’Reilly Auto Parts have donated to the cause.

Cub Scout Pack 112 is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through age 11. The group meets each Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. To become involved, visit [wchscouts.com/cubscouts]wchscouts.com/cubscouts or come to a meeting.