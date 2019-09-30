Fire damages Jefferson Twp. home

Through fast and decisive action, local first responders saved a family cat from a early Monday morning house fire that severely damaged the structure.

According to chief humane agent for the Fayette Humane Society, Brad Adams, he received a call from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. in reference to a cat that was pulled from a house fire by firefighters at 7961 State Route 41 N in Jefferson Township. When Adams and humane agent Nick Marando arrived at the scene, the cat was in the back of an ambulance where it was alert and walking.

“EMS personnel said the cat appeared lifeless and was barely breathing when they first saw him,” Adams said on Monday. “The cat was immediately given oxygen by members of the Fayette County EMS using a special oxygen mask that is specifically designed for pets. We contacted a veterinarian through the Fayette Veterinary Hospital’s emergency line and transported the cat to be examined and treated for the owners. We were happy that the cat was able to be released with a couple of prescribed medications.”

Jefferson Township Fire Department Chief Aaron Hauer explained Monday afternoon that they currently can’t release the report or cause of the fire as the scene required an investigation from the Ohio State Fire Marshal. He can say though that besides the family pet, no other injuries or casualties were reported despite significant damage to the rear side of the house.

“Thankfully this family did have audible smoke detectors so everyone got out,” Hauer said. “The first responders who came to assist worked incredibly well together. We have a lot of local fire departments and many responded to the scene. We are so fortunate to have so many fire departments so close, and I thank them all for their help. I also wanted to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies and dispatch who helped to coordinate with all of the various responders.”

According to Hauer, the Jefferson Township Fire Department, the Jefferson Township EMS, Washington Fire Department, BPM Joint Fire District, Silvercreek Township Fire/EMS Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette Humane Society, Box 65, the American Red Cross and Dayton Power & Light all responded to the scene.

Hauer also took time Monday afternoon to alert the community about the upcoming cold months and to check their homes to ensure they are safe. Checking for potential hazards and keeping them clear, such as bird nests in places they could catch fire, having chimneys inspected and cleaned and making sure smoke detectors have fully charged batteries can help to save lives and protect property in the future. He said that any local fire department would be willing to check for these potential issues and help keep residents as safe as possible.

“I commend the firefighters and EMS who rescued the cat from the burning home,” Adams said. “If it wasn’t for them, the cat may have perished. Our firefighters and EMS are the best when it comes to helping animals when they can. I truly value their dedication and continued working relationship with our humane society to be a team for animals in need of help during these situations.”

