Season’s last evening tour set for county museum

The Fayette County Historical Society held its last daytime tour of the Fayette County Museum this past weekend and will soon have its last evening tour for the year.

Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-9 p.m. is the set time for the evening tour.

Although the public tours are ending, it is possible to schedule group tours during the off-seasons by calling or Facebook messaging the Historical Society.

The museum is a home that was built in 1875. This year’s theme focused on the history of the 10 townships within Fayette County: Union, Concord, Green, Jasper, Jefferson, Marion, Madison, Paint, Perry and Wayne townships.

The museum contains various displays with items, furniture and information from different points throughout history.

During recent tours, participants were given trading cards featuring pictures and information from the county’s history.

The historical society has also been selling 2020 calendars which can be purchased for $5.

The calendars have a fact featured on every day of the year along with various photos featured throughout the calendar. Those photos range from comparisons of buildings to comparisons of emergency vehicles from different time periods.

According to the calendar, on Oct. 1 of 1920 Baker Auto Sales had new Studebaker cars that ranged from $1,485 to $2,150.

The information the calendars are comprised of was researched by both current and former members of the Fayette County Historical Society.

The museum is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. It is operated by the Fayette County Ohio Historical Society through endowments, membership dues and donations.

There is no cost to tour the museum, however donations are always appreciated.

To become a member, the annual dues for an individual is $20, for a family is $35 and for a business/organization is $75.

The historical society can be reached through its Facebook page or by calling 740-335-2953.

The Fayette County Ohio Historical Society is selling 2020 calendars for $5 and handing out trading cards to those who participated in tours of the Fayette County Museum. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190930_125546.jpg The Fayette County Ohio Historical Society is selling 2020 calendars for $5 and handing out trading cards to those who participated in tours of the Fayette County Museum. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo