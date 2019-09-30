Commissioners honor FFA students

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners meeting, a proclamation was signed recognizing students of the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA who recently returned home as the top Agronomy Team in FFA’s eastern region.

The competition took place during the Big E—Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, a resolution was authorized that will allow commissioner Tony Anderson, as chairman, to apply for OPWC funds and to enter into any agreements that are needed to obtain those funds for an improvement project.

The funds to be applied for are to assist with capital improvements to the OPWC-Matthews Road Bridge 0.95 and Road Resurfacing Project. The project is considered to be a priority and is qualified for funding through OPWC programs.

Financial assistance can be provided for capital improvements to public infrastructures from both the State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement Program.

A $407,067 contract was entered into with King Environmental Group for Phase A of the Fayette County Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill (C&D) Expansion project.

According to Anderson, the current construction and demolition landfill is filling up.

“We have to get a base built to it, we’ll have to get a road built back to it. Then there will be certain standards as to how it is managed over its lifetime,” explained Anderson.

“It provides opportunity for the community not to haul further,” he said. “We’ve built as high as we can with the slopes we’re allowed. We’re basically continuing in the same field where it is, but it will be considered a new C&D Landfill—so it’s just expansion.”

An amendment of a contract that exists between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and Mended Reeds was accepted. The contract provides placement and related services for children in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The amendment altered the maximum amount payable to $105,000, although the actual amount paid may be less depending on the services that are provided for the contract duration.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was authorized to sell a 2012 Dodge Charger through GovDeals, Inc. It is being sold as surplus inventory, meaning it has become inoperable, taken out of service or is no longer used.

The Fayette County Board of DD was also authorized to sell surplus inventory through GovDeals, Inc. The item they are selling is a 2010 Thomas 45 Passenger School Bus.

A one-year, planned equipment maintenance agreement was entered into with Cummins, Inc. The maintenance is for servicing of Generac generators at the Administration Building and the Board of Elections Building. The services begin in November of this year.

A change order request from Motorola Solutions for MARCS tower was authorized. The request was to change the completion date from May 10 to Dec. 30.

