WHS celebrates Homecoming 2019

Alexa Perez was the 2019 Homecoming Junior Attendant.

Queen nominee Makenzie Wise was escorted by king nominee Jacob Wilson.

2018 Homecoming Queen Hannah Haithcock returned to help in crowning the new king and queen.

2018 Homecoming King Ray Dublin returned to help crown the 2019 queen and king.

The 2019 homecoming court included (back, L-R) 2019 Homecoming King Josh Waters, king nominee Sam Schroeder and king nominee Jacob Wilson along with (front, L-R) freshman attendant Marissa McNamee, queen nominee Brooklyn Reeves, queen nominee Makenzie Wise, queen nominee Mackenzie Truex, 2019 Homecoming Queen Brooklynn Stanley, sophomore attendant Kassie Wiseman and junior attendant Alexa Perez. Not pictured: king nominee Eli Lynch.

Freshman attendant Marissa McNamee was escorted by senior Brock Morris.

Kassie Wiseman was the 2019 Homecoming Sophomore Attendant.

Queen nominee Brooklyn Reeves was escorted by king nominee Sam Schroeder.

Queen nominee Mackenzie Truex was escorted by king nominee Eli Lynch.