2019 Miami Trace Homecoming weekend begins

The Miami Trace High School celebrated Homecoming 2019 on Friday evening at the Tony’s Welding & Fabrication stadium on the Miami Trace Local Schools campus. The freshman attendants were Dillon Hyer and Gracey Ferguson.

The 2019 sophomore attendants were Bryce Bennett and Sarah Duron-Babb.

The 2019 junior attendants were Xavier Guisinger and Bridget Perkins.

The first 2019 King and Queen nominees were Cody Brightman and Hayley Binegar.

The second 2019 King and Queen nominees were Grant DeBruin and Madyson Adkins.

The third 2019 King and Queen nominees were Dawson Wallace and Laikyn Hughes.

The 2018 Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit returned to welcome the new King and Queen.

The 2019 Miami Trace High School Homecoming King and Queen Austin Conklin and Lilly Litteral also joined the festivities and welcomed the crowd for the game.

The 2019 Miami Trace Homecoming Court. Pictured (L to R): Dillon Hyer, Gracey Ferguson, Xavier Guisinger, Bridget Perkins, Aiden Kingery, Devan Thomas, Grant DeBruin, Madyson Adkins, 2019 Homecoming Queen Lilly Litteral, 2019 Homecoming King Austin Conklin, 2018 Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit, Dawson Wallace, Laikyn Hughes, Cody Brightman, Hayley Binegar, Bryce Bennett and Sarah Duron-Babb.

The fourth 2019 King and Queen nominees were Aiden Kingery and Devan Thomas.